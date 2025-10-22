© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: Halloween line dancing, a haunted theater tour and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT
Bring your own carved pumpkin to add to the patch at the Laconia Pumpkin Festival this Saturday, Oct. 25.
Rob Clifford Photography
/
Laconia Pumpkin Festival
Plus, a tattoo flash sale and art show in Manchester.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

North Country

Ghost Light, an immersive haunted experience in Lincoln blends theatrical storytelling with jump scares.
Courtesy of Jean's Playhouse
  • Ghost Light on Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25 at Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln. (The program continues through Nov. 1.) This immersive haunted experience blends  theatrical storytelling with jump scares, strobe lights and smoke. More details. (Tickets are $35)
  • The Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns on Saturday, Oct. 25, in downtown Littleton. Explore hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminated along the Ammonoosuc River, plus food trucks, vendors, live music, and family-friendly fun. More details. (Free)

Lakes Region

  • Laconia Pumpkin Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. This annual fall tradition features thousands of carved pumpkins, live entertainment, food vendors, artisan booths, games and a zombie walk. More details. (Free)

Bonus event: Squam Lakes Association Fall Volunteer Workday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, in Holderness. Join for a community clean up of the Squam Lakes Association campus, including raking campsites, hauling swim lines, and trail maintenance. Bagels, treats, and coffee provided. More details. 

Upper Valley

  • Amateur Radio Technician Class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Claremont MakerSpace. Those who attend this workshop will have a chance to earn their FCC technician license, with instruction, materials, and testing in one convenient session. More details. (This is a free course, $15 fee for the exam)

Southern Tier

  • Tattoo Flash and Art Show from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Neon Lady Tattoo in Manchester. Stop by during the day for first-come, first-served flash tattoo designs by local artists, then return in the evening for an open call art show. Complimentary charcuterie and non-alcoholic beverages provided. More details. (Free admission to art show, flash tattoos priced individually)

Seacoast

  • Halloween Line Dancing with 603 Line Dance from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. This special Halloween themed dance will begin with a lesson at 7 p.m. followed by open dancing beginning at 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.  More details. (Tickets are $15)

    2024 Best of Show winner, Gladi Porsche, shows off her quilt titled Time of Plenty.
    Courtesy of the Cocheco Quilters Guild
  • Cocheco Quilters Guild’s 43rd Annual Quilt Show runs from Saturday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 26, at the James W. Foley Memorial Center in Rochester. Enjoy more than 200 quilts on display, vendors, food, raffles and door prizes. More details. (Tickets are $10 for both days, children under 12 free)

Monadnock Region

  • Viva Bach Peterborough Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 26, at All Saints Episcopal Church and Peterborough Town Hall. The fourth annual festival features three days of music by J.S. Bach, with performances by the Viva Bach Peterborough Festival Chorus and guest artists. More details. (Individual tickets are $30, a three-day pass is $75, children under 12 free)

Merrimack Valley

  • The 19th Annual Black New England Conference  from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Southern New Hampshire University. This year’s theme is “The State of the Union: A Critical Perspective on Black America 1776-2026.” The program will feature discussions, networking opportunities and more. More details. (In-person registration $95, virtual registration $45)

  • Family Fright Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. Enjoy spooky activities including a DIY alien slime station and pumpkin painting. Tickets are buy one, get one free if you arrive in costume. More details. (Adult tickets are $13, children are $10)

