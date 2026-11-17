The Pan American Health Organization announced Tuesday that the United States has lost its measles elimination status , ending a designation held by the country since 2000.

The status is dependent on how many sporadic outbreaks of measles occur in a given year.

There have been over 5,400 cases of measles in the United States so far this year, which is the highest number of annual cases since 1991.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease physician at Dartmouth Health said while the decision is disappointing, it wasn’t unexpected. Medical professionals have seen it coming as the country has seen sporadic outbreaks over the past two years.

“A lot of this is in pockets,” Ohl said. “This is a reminder to us that measles remains a very real public health threat when vaccination rates decline.”

A decrease in vaccination rates, spurred by the pandemic and vaccine hesitancy, has contributed to the decline in herd immunity.

Ohl said getting the country’s vaccination rate to 95% for a year would stop measles outbreaks and eventually allow the country to regain its measle’s elimination status.

Ohl said measles vaccination rates in New England overall looks decent. In New Hampshire, the statewide vaccination rate is 93% though some rural areas have much lower rates.

Measles in childhood may be associated with rashes and illness, but it can be dangerous, Ohl said. In children and babies it can pose a risk of pneumonia, inflammation of brain tissue and even death.

“Measles can be a very serious illness,” Ohl said. “In fact, myself being a bit older had measles when I was a very young child. And I can tell you it's miserable because I can still remember it even to this day.”

Cases of measles in Vermont

Last week the Vermont Department of Health announced that Orleans county, in the northeast region of the state, had a small number of measles cases reported.

Health officials in New Hampshire have been monitoring the state for measles.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week there have been no cases of measles in the state.

“DHHS routinely coordinates with other state health departments and public health partners to monitor measles activity,” said the state health department in a statement.

“DHHS continues to track regional and national trends, assess potential impacts to New Hampshire residents, and maintain regular communication with healthcare providers.”

Serving both Vermont and New Hampshire residents, Dartmouth Health has also reported no cases of highly contagious disease in its hospital systems.

Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez is Dartmouth Health’s epidemiologist. She said the center is actively monitoring for cases of measles and screens for symptoms in patients when they check in with system providers.

“When we know that the country now has significant amounts of cases of measles,” Andujar said. “We want people to identify, ask the right questions, test, isolate. So that has happened over the course of this year.”

Measles can linger in the air up to two hours after an infected person is no longer present. Dr. Andujar said symptoms of measles can also be hard to identify initially as it presents similarly to the flu.

“Fevers, runny nose and perhaps something that rash comes in, you may not necessarily realize that it may not be respiratory, but more measles,” Andujar said.

Andujar said it’s important to call a doctor or healthcare provider to see about screening for measles if symptoms persist or the telltale rash appears.

Getting the vaccine

Measles vaccination consists of getting two shots.

Children attending K-12 and college in New Hampshire are required to be vaccinated, although parents may request a medical or religious exemption. Ohl said if someone can’t remember if they have received a measles vaccine, it’s safe to get another one.

Pregnant people that have already gotten the measles vaccine or have had measles pass immunity to their babies that will hold immunity for up to six months. Babies are recommended to get the measles vaccine at one year old.

If a parent with a baby that’s younger than 12 months old plans on traveling to an area with a measles outbreak or are considering international travel, Ohl said they should speak with their doctor about getting the baby vaccinated.

