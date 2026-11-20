This story was originally produced by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Greyhound made its first stop in Peterborough on Tuesday.

After seven years of trying to connect Riverwalk Parking Lot to a bus system, residents now have a regional transit option.

Starting this week, Monadnock residents can utilize the new route for trips to Keene, Nashua, Lowell and Boston. The bus line runs seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8:20 p.m., and picks up at the Riverwalk bus stop on Grove Street.

Ticket prices depend on the length of the trip. A ticket from Peterborough to Nashua costs about $11.98, while the full route to Boston costs $19.98. Tickets can be purchased online.

After departing Keene, the bus makes stops in Peterborough, Nashua, Lowell and Boston South Station.

Funding for this new route comes from an intercity bus grant from the Federal Transit Administration, administered by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. It is at no cost to the town.

The Town of Peterborough will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Riverwalk bus stop to celebrate the new route.