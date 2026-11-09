Vermont health officials confirm measles cases in Orleans County

Vermont health officials say they've confirmed cases of measles in Orleans County.

They say the risk to the general public remains low, but that investigations are ongoing.

Officials did not specify how many people have contracted the disease, but characterized the number as “small.”

“We are currently offering testing, vaccination and health guidance and remain in communication with the people involved,” Vermont Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with local hospitals and health care providers to respond to this situation and protect the health of the wider community.”

Health providers have been asked to be on alert for patients with symptoms, and North Country Hospital in Newport has started screening visitors.

Measles cases have been occurring in Vermont more frequently in recent years as vaccination rates wane and the disease sees a resurgence nationwide.

Health officials in Vermont last detected a case of measles this February. The state also reported two cases in both 2025 and 2024. In the decade prior, Vermont had confirmed just one case in 2011 and one in 2018.

The disease is highly contagious and spreads through the air. It can lead to dangerous and even fatal complications, like brain swelling and pneumonia, particularly in young children and those who aren’t vaccinated. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles are hospitalized, according to the CDC.

There is no cure for measles, but research shows the MMR vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing the disease. Health officials are urging Vermonters to make sure they and their families are vaccinated against the disease.

