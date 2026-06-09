‘That’s the playing field’: The median price of a single-family home in NH pushes $600k

The median price for single-family homes in New Hampshire reached $576,000 in May, a new record high. The previous high record was recorded in June 2025 at $569,000.

The data from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors also shows Rockingham county's median price is at $717,500, the highest recorded for any New Hampshire county ever.

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Real estate agent and association president John Greenwald said home prices tend to go up during the summer months, but seeing this high record in May is unusual. The timing could signal that even higher median prices will come later this summer, and Greenwood said older generations with equity and previous homebuying experience will be the more competitive buyers.

“The ones that are getting hurt the most are first time home buyers. They are finding themselves in a lot of cases priced out of the market,” Greenwood said. “The prices are continuing to increase and outpacing the median income in the state.”

Real estate broker Adam Dow said low housing supply in the state is driving the high prices. While the number of homes for sale was up in May this year at 2,400, that is far lower than the number of available homes before the pandemic. In May 2019, roughly 4,600 homes were on the market in New Hampshire.

Dows said he has to tell buyers that they will likely need to compromise on their dream home.

“We just have to explain, ‘Here's where we're at – we don't have a lot of homes. You're probably not going to find the perfect home, and you're going to feel like the house is aggressively priced,” Dow said. “But if you want to live in New Hampshire, that's the playing field.”

Even with high prices, lots of buyers are still pursuing home ownership. Nearly 1,600 pending home sales were recorded last month, the highest monthly total since 2022.