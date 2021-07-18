-
Opponents of a proposed new landfill in the North Country rallied Wednesday outside a state public hearing for one of the project's first required…
The warming climate is raising the risk of wildfires across the entire U.S., even in states like New Hampshire. Now, forest managers in the White…
Though a Berlin ATV festival planned for the end of July was canceled, riders and supporters of the hobby say the industry is still thriving in the North…
New Hampshire’s 10 community mental health centers continue to move forward with plans to enlarge emergency services, following the approval of increased…
A North Country-based group found a new way to get people outside and support their work. Summits in Solidarity put together a hiking initiative to raise…
A national conservation group has set up an $18 million fund to conserve forest in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, among other states, as a way to fight…
New Hampshire residents 65 and older can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, either online or by calling 2-1-1. But some North Country health care…
The Northern Forest Center received a $1 million federal grant to support workforce housing initiatives in four northern border towns, including…
Advocates are challenging the state’s approval of a plan to expand the North Country’s largest private landfill, in Bethlehem.New Hampshire gave…
N.H. School Districts On Edge As COVID Numbers Rise Across StateA spike in coronavirus cases is forcing many New Hampshire school superintendents to consider going remote.So far, state officials say school reopening…