Older adults in NH say public policy isn’t the only thing driving them to the polls

Voters across New Hampshire will cast their ballots in the midterm elections on Nov. 3. Among them will be the more than 26% of Granite Staters who are over the age of 60.

In north central New Hampshire, some older adults are served by the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council shuttle service. The bus offers trips around the region for older adults who don’t drive anymore.

On a chilly but bright late October morning, the shuttle departed from the Plymouth Regional Senior Center at 8 a.m., bound for a local laundromat. It was the first of many stops for the day around Plymouth, Rumney, Ashland, Campton and other towns in the area.

One of the first passengers aboard was 91-year-old Evelyn MacNeill, who was on her way to Hannaford and the Walmart pharmacy. She said her vote in the midterms will be less motivated by day-to-day concerns, like healthcare or the cost of living, but by broader issues she sees in America right now.

“I think more about what we are doing right now as a member of the world itself,” MacNeill said. “And I am a little disappointed at the direction we're going in. I see a lack of honesty. We haven't always been perfect. It's my country and I love it, but I just don't like it starting a trend… in a direction that we lose trust.”

MacNeill said she’ll be carpooling with her son and a friend on election day to cast her vote. She said she can’t remember ever missing an election.

MacNeill’s friend and neighbor, Pat Miller, was the next to grab a seat on the shuttle. Miller, 85, said housing and the general cost of living were on her mind.

“I think groceries and real estate,” Miller said. “These are little one bedroom apartments, and they're $1,337 a month. But this is the only place I know of where they do take off some of the money by age. That’s why I can probably only afford here because so many real estate places are so darn expensive.”

Michelle Liu / NHPR Pat Miller said she's motivated to vote by the cost of living and housing.

Miller added that she has family members who are trying to send their kids to college right now, and worries about how they’ll afford it.

The next stop was in Ashland, to pick up 81-year-old Sandra Sharpe, who was headed to the senior center for a hot meal after a stop at the local food pantry. She also had an important civic errand to run: Sharpe was casting her absentee ballot early. She walked onto the bus with her ballot held high over her head, and said she was determined to cast her vote.

“[The ballot is] all filled out,” Sharpe said. “I'm going to make certain that our commander-in-chief does not challenge this ballot, because he seems to want to challenge all the ballots he does not like, and only accept the ones he likes. It doesn't work that way. Not now.”

Like MacNeill, Sharpe said she shares concerns about broader issues, like cultural values.

“I'm grieving the direction we're headed,” Sharpe said. “We seem to be in a culture of meanness for meanness sake.”

Sharpe said she’s only ever missed one election. It was two years ago when her husband was in hospice.

“I had a legitimate excuse,” Sharpe said.

Michelle Liu / NHPR The Grafton County Seniors Citizens Council shuttle stops at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center where older adults can take an exercise class or grab a hot meal.

On this day, the town clerk couldn’t accept her ballot. There was an issue with the envelope. But Sharpe said she’ll be back.

By 10 a.m. it’s time to pick up 78-year-old Philip Eddy. Eddy was on his way to Market Basket. Before retiring and moving to Ashland, he rode motorcycles and played in several bands, touring the East Coast. Eddy said he’s been able to manage alright on his own, but worries about the future for young people, and how they’ll be able to afford children and homes.

“I know that inflation is pretty hot,” Eddy said. “I know the economy [has] been taking a tough beating. I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now to deal with.”

Like several other passengers, Eddy said he’s coordinating with his son to secure a ride to the polls. Others, like Pat Miller, are going to use the shuttle.

The bus swung back to Hannaford to pick up MacNeill, who took her mind off the election for a bit, and picked up a healthy sized pumpkin to get in the holiday spirit.

“I'm gonna put a straw hat and draw a face on it and stick it in front as a greeter,” MacNeill said.