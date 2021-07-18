-
The extension on the moratorium applies only through Oct. 3, 2021, and only in limited circumstances where tenants are facing eviction for nonpayment. It could provide a grace period for thousands of renters who are awaiting a decision on their pending applications for emergency rental assistance.
Long Waitlists, Resistant Landlords and Limited Options: N.H. Residents Relying on Public Housing Help Face Myriad HurdlesIt's not uncommon for people in New Hampshire to wait years, in some cases nearly a decade, for rental assistance vouchers. But even when they get a voucher, many still struggle to find landlords willing to cooperate.
The federal eviction moratorium expires July 31. With the cutoff looming, New Hampshire circuit courts are anticipating an increase in eviction cases. Advocates are spending time going door to door letting people know about the state’s rental assistance program.
The law previously gave N.H. tenants seven days after getting an eviction notice to repay. Now, that deadline extends up to the date of the eviction hearing.
Housing and rental prices continue to climb in New Hampshire, and it’s getting harder for people to find any place to live, let alone something they can afford.Brandon Lemay is a grassroots organizer for Rights & Democracy NH, and his focus is on affordable housing. NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley spoke with Lemay about how members of his community are coming together to help people find stable and affordable housing.
