NH Economy

-
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate fell in May to 2.5 percent, one of the lowest in the nation. But new data from New Hampshire Employment Security show…
-
As Governor Sununu chose to end federal unemployment insurance for COVID-19 starting in June, and the state has begun requiring that qualifying applicants…
-
With New Hampshire’s skyrocketing real estate market and predictions for a busy summer tourism season, we take stock of our state’s economy. Finding…
-
Geoff Pendexter took a risk this holiday shopping season, ordering a normal amount of inventory for Whirlygigs, his toy shop in Exeter. With Christmas…
-
Somewhere between the economic intimacy of Main Street shopping, and the "Deals! Deals! Deals!" consumerism of the outlets, there lies the humble strip…
-
Ask Lionel Loveless how many Black-owned businesses there are in New Hampshire, and he guesses just a handful. Loveless, along with his husband Greg…
-
As N.H. Businesses, Salons And Golf Reopen, Some Say It's Too SoonNew Hampshire’s economy took another step towards reopening on Monday, as retail businesses and hair salons welcomed customers back inside their…
-
While large sectors of the economy are shuttered at the moment, there are still plenty of products to ship, and goods to deliver to peoples’…
-
After initially resisting the idea, last week Gov. Chris Sununu implemented a historic “stay-at-home” order aimed at curbing the threat of the…
-
Fabrizia Spirits in Salem relies on a key ingredient that you might not think would come in handy during a pandemic: lemons“We buy and process about…