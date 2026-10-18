Manchester police investigating offensive graffiti found across city

Manchester police say they are investigating more than a dozen incidents of racist, homophobic and antisemitic graffiti found in several areas of the city over the weekend.

In a press release, Manchester police said the 15 incidents appear to be random, with no targeting of specific individuals or properties.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected, and we take incidents like these seriously," Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said in a press release. "We are actively investigating this matter and will work to hold those responsible accountable."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the areas around Candia Road, Gabrielle Street or South Beech Street overnight Friday into Saturday, or has surveillance footage from these areas, to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Last month, Manchester police charged a 20-year-old man from Allenstown with smashing the windows of a downtown coffee shop and spray-painting swastikas and the phrase “white power” on the building’s exterior.