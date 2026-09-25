Police arrest man for white supremacist graffiti at Manchester cafe

Manchester officials say a 20-year-old man from Allenstown is facing criminal charges for allegedly smashing a coffee shop’s windows and spray-painting swastikas and the phrase “white power” on the building’s exterior.

Tyler Inman was arrested Thursday evening and charged with criminal mischief and falsifying evidence. He’s accused of defacing the coffee shop in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

Police previously released surveillance footage showing a person with their face covered. Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said a detective and crime analyst assigned to the case pursued every lead.

“The hateful graffiti at the Moka Pot was deeply disturbing,” said Marr. “Hate has no place in Manchester, and we will continue to do everything we can to seek accountability through the justice system.”

Inman could also face civil charges under New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Unit.

Nick Carnes, who co-owns Moka Pot, described the cafe as a community gathering space, and said that everyone is welcome.