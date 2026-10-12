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Portsmouth man hiking Mount Major dies after medical emergency

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 12, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
View of Lake Winnipesaukee from Mount Major.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
View of Lake Winnipesaukee from Mount Major.

A hiker from Portsmouth died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking Mount Major in Alton on Sunday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the rescue call for an emergency on the Blue hiking trail came on Sunday morning around 9:30.

First responders arrived to find hikers administering CPR first aid.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker was about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead. He was transported to the trail parking area and then to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The hiker was not immediately identified.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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