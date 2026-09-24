Hiker dies on trail in White Mountains

A hiker who experienced a medical emergency on the Mount Willard Trail in Carroll has died.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said passing hikers found the man and began providing first aid and called for help just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Mountain rescue personnel hiked a quarter mile to the scene and began life-saving efforts.

Fish and Game identified the hiker as John Campbell, 69, of North Woodstock. He was going on a short hike with his wife when he collapsed.

The Mount Willard Trail is located off Route 302 in Crawford Notch, just south of AMC’s Highland Center.