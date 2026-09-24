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Hiker dies on trail in White Mountains

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 24, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
New Hampshire Fish and Game reports a man from North Woodstock collapsed while hiking the Mount Willard Trail in Carroll on Sept. 23, 2026.
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New Hampshire Fish and Game reports a man from North Woodstock collapsed while hiking the Mount Willard Trail in Carroll on Sept. 23, 2026.

A hiker who experienced a medical emergency on the Mount Willard Trail in Carroll has died.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said passing hikers found the man and began providing first aid and called for help just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Mountain rescue personnel hiked a quarter mile to the scene and began life-saving efforts.

Fish and Game identified the hiker as John Campbell, 69, of North Woodstock. He was going on a short hike with his wife when he collapsed.

The Mount Willard Trail is located off Route 302 in Crawford Notch, just south of AMC’s Highland Center.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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