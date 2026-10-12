High fuel costs prompt some Granite Staters to seek heating assistance for the first time

Local agencies that distribute heating assistance are seeing an influx in applications from new households, as high costs across the board squeeze Granite Staters.

It comes as fuel prices remain high due to disruptions from the war in Iran and inflation continues to put pressure on low-income households across the state.

“We see a lot of working families applying and being eligible this year versus last year because I think more people are scared and nervous,” said Terra Rogers, director of energy services at Southwestern Community Services.

Her agency serves people in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, and she said her agency has seen around 200 more applications to their Fuel Assistance Program from new households compared to last year.

“They're trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to make this all work out this year?’ " she said.

Households making up to 60% of the state’s median income are eligible for the assistance. That means for a household of just one person, the income limit to receive the funds is around $49,000. For a family of four, it’s nearly $94,000. The state has increased the maximum amount residents can receive for the winter season to $2,500, up $323 according to the New Hampshire Bulletin . Rogers said the average benefit is around $1,200 for people in her area.

However the increase in benefits may not make up for the higher heating bill residents may be facing this year as oil prices remain high. The current price of heating oil in New Hampshire is nearly $6 per gallon, which is $2.5 higher than this time last year.

The federal heating assistance program, administered by the state, is meant to supplement a person’s heating costs, not cover their entire bill. But as the cost of living increases, Rogers said some people are having to rely on the assistance to get them through the entire season.

Ryan Clouthier, chief executive officer at Community Action Partnership serving Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, said his agency is also seeing new applicants with an added level of stress over costs, and he’s preparing for a larger increase in applications coming in.

“The fact that we've seen more new people coming in tells me that we're going to see a surge,” Clouthier said.

He’s encouraging people to apply as soon as they can, so that they can receive benefits quickly after they’re released on December 1. The more time his agency has to process an application, the sooner a person could receive their assistance.

Rogers added that households who are without or low on heating oil will still have to wait until December 1 to get help through the state’s program. If they need help immediately, she said people should contact their town or city welfare office.