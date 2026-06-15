Massachusetts hiker dies while climbing Mount Monadnock
A hiker from Massachusetts who suffered a medical incident while hiking Mount Monadnock died Saturday.
Joshua Luth, 20, of Lancaster, Massachusetts, was found on the Cascade Link Trail, a popular connector trail on Mount Monadnock, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Hikers who came upon Luth, who was on a solo hike, called 911 and began CPR before conservation officers arrived.
Despite their emergency life-saving efforts, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Fish and Game.
The medical incident occurred just after 4 p.m. and less than a mile from park headquarters.
First responders from the greater Monadnock area responded to the emergency call.
Monadnock State Park is located in Jaffrey, and the mountain is one of the most popular hikes in New England.