© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Massachusetts hiker dies while climbing Mount Monadnock

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
Mount Monadnock, as seen from Childs Bog in Harrisville. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Mount Monadnock, as seen from Childs Bog in Harrisville.

A hiker from Massachusetts who suffered a medical incident while hiking Mount Monadnock died Saturday.

Joshua Luth, 20, of Lancaster, Massachusetts, was found on the Cascade Link Trail, a popular connector trail on Mount Monadnock, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Hikers who came upon Luth, who was on a solo hike, called 911 and began CPR before conservation officers arrived.

Despite their emergency life-saving efforts, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Fish and Game.

The medical incident occurred just after 4 p.m. and less than a mile from park headquarters.

First responders from the greater Monadnock area responded to the emergency call.

Monadnock State Park is located in Jaffrey, and the mountain is one of the most popular hikes in New England.

More New Hampshire News

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News HikingHiker Death
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.