Massachusetts hiker dies while climbing Mount Monadnock

A hiker from Massachusetts who suffered a medical incident while hiking Mount Monadnock died Saturday.

Joshua Luth, 20, of Lancaster, Massachusetts, was found on the Cascade Link Trail, a popular connector trail on Mount Monadnock, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department .

Hikers who came upon Luth, who was on a solo hike, called 911 and began CPR before conservation officers arrived.

Despite their emergency life-saving efforts, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner , according to Fish and Game.

The medical incident occurred just after 4 p.m. and less than a mile from park headquarters.

First responders from the greater Monadnock area responded to the emergency call.