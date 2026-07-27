Hiker dies after medical emergency on popular White Mountain trail

A hiker who suffered a medical emergency while hiking a popular trail in the White Mountains died Saturday.

Officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified midday of a hiker having serious health issues while on the Welch-Dickey trail in Waterville Valley.

The 62-year-old man was unable to walk and later collapsed and was no longer responsive.

Passing hikers performed CPR until volunteer rescuers arrived. Due to the hiker’s medical condition and the remote location, rescuers called in the New Hampshire Army National Guard for a helicopter flight evacuation.

A crew from the National Guard helicopter was able to hoist the hiker from the mountain, but he was later pronounced dead, according to Fish and Game.

The hiker’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Other mountain rescues

Fish and Game reported other hiker rescues in the state this weekend, including a Massachusetts man who suffered a serious leg injury Saturday on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, about half a mile from the summit of Mount Washington.

Rescuers were driven up the Mount Washington Auto Road and hiked down to the hiker, who was carried back up and then transported down and taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, rescuers responded to the Eliza Brook Shelter in Lincoln for a hiker who fell and suffered a serious head injury.

The hiker, James Myers, 69, from Ohio, was on a five-day hike of a section of the Appalachian Trail with his brother when the injury occurred.

Rescuers used ATVs to get about six miles into the forest before hiking another mile to the shelter to assist the man and help transport him to the hospital for treatment.

Fish and Game reports the men were well-prepared for the hike.

The Army National Guard also deployed a helicopter Sunday for a rescue near the Guyot Shelter between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot in the Pemi Wilderness.

Fish and Game officials report a hiker collapsed and suffered a seizure, was not alert and unable to walk. AMC staff and passing hikers helped stabilize the hiker and radioed for help after 7 p.m.

The helicopter crew hoisted the hiker, Max Lichtenberger of Somerville, Mass., and flew him to the Cannon Mountain ski area parking lot, where an ambulance then transported the hiker to the hospital.