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Portsmouth considers green burials due to full cemeteries

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeff McMenemy - Portsmouth Herald
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:37 AM EDT
A grave headstone in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
1 of 2  — Point of Graves - Portsmouth Dan Tuohy photo 07292023
A grave stone in Portsmouth's olderst burying ground, the Point of Graves Burial Ground, established in 1671.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The North Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, established in 1753, is the final resting place of 1,800, including some prominent figures in the American Revolution.
2 of 2  — North Cemetery in Portsmouth Dan Tuohy photo 04292022.JPG
The North Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, established in 1753, is the final resting place of 1,800, including some prominent figures in the American Revolution.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Portsmouth City Council recently endorsed an initiative to have city staff look at the possibility of using city-owned land for green or natural burials.

On a motion by Andrew Bagley and Kate Cook, councilors unanimously directed staff to recommend funding in a future capital improvement plan for use of city-owned land. Cook previously said Portsmouth has "extremely limited' remaining space in cemeteries for burials.

Bagley stated during a recent council meeting there's a state law "where towns and communities have to provide burial places or provide them through a nonprofit." He noted Portsmouth is in danger of being out of compliance because cemeteries in the city are "either full or denominational."

New Hampshire RSA 289.2 states "every municipality shall provide, or may enter into agreements with adjacent municipalities or nonprofit entities to provide, one or more suitable cemeteries for the interment of deceased persons."

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

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