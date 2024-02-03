Outside/In: Casket, cremation, or... human composting?

A lot of discussion about sustainability revolves around the trash and waste we leave behind. But at some point, every human being will die and leave behind a body.

So what should we do with it? Casket? Cremation? Compost? And does our choice actually have a meaningful impact on the soils and skies around us?

Today, we’ve got another edition of our segment, “This, That, or the Other Thing”, where Outside/In’s unofficial decomposition correspondent Felix Poon investigates how we can more sustainably rest in peace.

Credit: Ipickmynose (CC BY 2.0) Mount Auburn Cemetery, in Cambridge, MA, offers both traditional and green burial options and is a Mass Audubon Important Bird Area.

LINKS

Find how you can help with climate solutions by drawing your Climate Action Venn Diagram.

Learn more about Project Drawdown’s Drawdown Solutions Library.

Tag along on a visit to the Recompose human composting facility (Youtube).

Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).