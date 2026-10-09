NH News Recap: Roadless rule; heating costs; and home care settlement

The federal government is considering rolling back a 2001-era conservation rule that prohibits road construction and timber harvesting in over 200,000 acres of the White Mountain National Forest and national forests across the country.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, a rundown of what the Roadless Area Conservation Rule is, how people are feeling about it, and what happens next with the New Hampshire Bulletin's Molly Rains.

Other stories this week:



Oil prices continue to soar as winter approaches and organizations that provide heating assistance are concerned.

The state and Medicaid recipients have settled a class-action lawsuit over New Hampshire's in-home care program after five years.

A committee that was revived to review how the state responds to domestic violence incidents has released its first report, including recommendations for reform.

And, have some fun and maybe even be rewarded for your civic engagement this year with the NHPR Election Explorer Challenge.

Guests:

