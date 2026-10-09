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NH News Recap: Roadless rule; heating costs; and home care settlement

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Clare ShanahanOlivia Comolli
Published October 9, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
White Mountain National Forest sign in Easton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR. NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
White Mountain National Forest sign in Easton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR. NHPR.org

The federal government is considering rolling back a 2001-era conservation rule that prohibits road construction and timber harvesting in over 200,000 acres of the White Mountain National Forest and national forests across the country.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, a rundown of what the Roadless Area Conservation Rule is, how people are feeling about it, and what happens next with the New Hampshire Bulletin's Molly Rains.

Other stories this week:

Guests:

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NH News N.H. News RecapWhite Mountain National Forest
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Clare Shanahan
As the Morning Edition producer, I aim to make sure listeners start their day with the most important, interesting and entertaining news told with accuracy and integrity. I believe in telling complex stories, platforming different voices and doing my part to keep New Hampshire listeners informed on the issues that impact their lives.
See stories by Clare Shanahan
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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