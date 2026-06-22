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Free summer bus route in Manchester takes residents to supermarkets, health center, parks

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
The Pagán Sisters bring their kids to ride the bus for the first time. They got lost a few times on the new route, but were able to make it back to the PriceRite supermarket in the Manchester.
Laura Guzmán
/
NHPR
The Pagán Sisters bring their kids to ride the bus for the first time. They got lost a few times on the new route, but were able to make it back to the PriceRite supermarket in the Manchester.

The Manchester Transit Authority launched a new, free bus route on Monday to take residents from the Center City to parks, supermarkets and a city pool in the North End. Route 42 is a pilot from the Age Friendly Initiative from the city’s health department for this summer.

Resident Yesenia García lives near the start of the route and rode on the inaugural trip with her kids. She drives sometimes, but said the new route would be helpful for getting her kids to the community pool at Livingston Park.

“Our community needed a bus that would take us comfortably,” she said in Spanish. “Especially with this heat, we need to come to the pool.”

View Route #42 Schedule

Funding for community pools and public infrastructure were part of a heated debate on the city budget for this fiscal year. While the city works on getting a contract for a new pool and bathhouse in the neighborhood, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais celebrated an easy way for residents to get to the pool in the North End this summer.

“This bus route is incredible for our kids who are looking to get up to Livingston Park to enjoy the pool up there. This is also incredibly important for our seniors and those who lack access to transportation,” he said. “We have 16,500 seniors in the city of Manchester, and it's incredibly important that we're building that necessary infrastructure to service their needs.”

A few nonprofits appeared at the route’s launch party, including several city departments and the housing nonprofit NeighborWorks. Sarah Piper, one of their tenant services coordinators, said the free route would be helpful for clients, especially those living on a fixed income.

“Anything that you can get reduced price or free is going to mean that it’s accessible to more people,” Piper said. “ [Manchester Transit] have a whole system for presentations for how to use the bus and how to take advantage of free and reduced stuff to make sure you can get to as many places as possible.”

The bus leaves Price Rite once every hour from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, through Sept. 5. A detailed schedule can be found at mtabus.org.
Tags
NH News Manchester, NHPublic TransportationSummerseniors
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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