For most of the past year, COVID-driven closures at New Hampshire senior centers left community members cut off from the activities those centers typically provide. Now that the centers are reopening, seniors are eager to make up for lost time.
In-home senior care agencies in New Hampshire are struggling to acquire enough staffing to meet the needs of their communities.The owner and operator of…
The transition from high school to adulthood is already major life change, and COVID-19 has complicated that process for many recent graduates. We talk…
Though drivers 65 and older wear seatbelts and drive the speed limit more than other age groups, but they have the second highest, after teen drivers,…
As Election Day approaches, the race between 1st Congressional District candidates Chris Pappas and Eddie Edwards is heating up. The candidates met at a…
According to U.S. census data, New Hampshire has the second-oldest population in terms of median age. Over the past month and a half, 10 New Hampshire…
A town in Southern New Hampshire is considering banning 55-and-older housing.Voters in Pelham will decide the issue during a special meeting this…
With House lawmakers set to vote on proposed two-year state budget Tuesday, one program that’s facing a potentially significant cut is the Meals on Wheels…
With the next big federal budget battle looming, there’s a lot of talk this time that Social Security and other entitlement programs must be part of any…
Banish the bridge game, and shove off the shuffleboard… competitive table tennis for seniors is the subject of the new film “Ping Pong”, which airs…