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Manchester passes $448 mil compromise budget, overriding city tax cap

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
Manchester Alderman June Trisciani speaks in favor of a compromise budget she helped put together at an emergency meeting of the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday June 9, 2026
Courtesy
/
Manchester Public TV
Manchester Alderman June Trisciani speaks in favor of a compromise budget she helped put together at an emergency meeting of the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday June 9, 2026

The City of Manchester has a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and it came down to the wire. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $448 million spending plan for the city and school district Tuesday, voting 11-to-3 to override the city's tax cap to do so.

This year’s budget debate stretched out for over a month, with many residents calling for improvements to city roads and sidewalks. But many are also feeling the pressures of rising costs. The city’s aldermen were divided on whether to override the tax cap to fund city services, like public transit, road repairs and a new contract with city police officers.

Democrats on the board supported increasing property taxes to fund what they called essential city services, while Republicans largely called for keeping taxes level and looking for cuts to services. In the end, the Democrats got support from key Republicans to override the tax cap, with funding for tax relief for seniors, veterans and disabled residents.

“There is not one person that is satisfied with this budget for many reasons,” said Alderman June Trisciani, one of the main sponsors of the budget. “The proposal that's put in front of you was a lot of hours, a lot of time, and a lot of discussions with our department heads to get where we are today.”

City Finance Director Sharon Wickens estimated the new budget would increase taxes on the average home a little less than 7%, or $400 a year. She said the average property tax is about $3,000, but this will likely change with new assessments later this year.

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NH News Manchester, NHTax Capschool budgetsBudget
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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