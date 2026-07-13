NH Colombians celebrate independence at Manchester flag raising

The Colombian community in New Hampshire gathered Friday to celebrate their country's independence. Even though the official date is on July 20th, they celebrated early with a flag raising at Manchester City Hall.

As the Colombian national anthem played, John Zapata wore the team’s national jersey and put his hand over his heart.

Zapata is from Cartago, in the Valle del Cauca region, and has lived in Manchester for 30 years. He said coming to these events makes him feel like he’s right back home.

“When you’ve been so many years outside of your home country, it’s hard,” he said in Spanish. “In these events, you’re transported like you’re in Colombia, not in the United States.”

Lau Guzmán John López (left) and John Zapata (right) sing the Colombian national anthem at a flag raising ceremony in Manchester on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Zapata was among one of the first Colombian people to arrive in the city and said that the community has grown with help from community leaders like Diego Cataño, who was honored.

Maria Camila Hernández, the Colombian Consul in Boston, thanked the Colombian community in New Hampshire for their contributions to their home country – even from far away.

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Students from Barranquilla Flavor dance school perform a traditional Colombian dance at Manchester City Hall on Friday, July 10, 2026.

“Thank you for being an essential part of our nation's story through all through your work, your talent, your entrepreneurship and your commitment to your families and communities,” she said. “You proudly represent the very best of our country.”

The event ended with music, dancing and empanadas.