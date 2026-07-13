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NH Colombians celebrate independence at Manchester flag raising

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
At left: Nena Zapata,
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
At left: Nena Zapata, Patricia Cristancho and Maria Elena Hincapié sing the Colombian national anthem at an early independence day ceremony at Manchester City Hall on Friday, July 10, 2026

The Colombian community in New Hampshire gathered Friday to celebrate their country's independence. Even though the official date is on July 20th, they celebrated early with a flag raising at Manchester City Hall.

As the Colombian national anthem played, John Zapata wore the team’s national jersey and put his hand over his heart.

Zapata is from Cartago, in the Valle del Cauca region, and has lived in Manchester for 30 years. He said coming to these events makes him feel like he’s right back home.

“When you’ve been so many years outside of your home country, it’s hard,” he said in Spanish. “In these events, you’re transported like you’re in Colombia, not in the United States.”

John López (left) y John Zapata (right) sing the Colombian national antem at a flag raising ceremony in Manchester on Friday, July 2026.
Lau Guzmán
John López (left) and John Zapata (right) sing the Colombian national anthem at a flag raising ceremony in Manchester on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Zapata was among one of the first Colombian people to arrive in the city and said that the community has grown with help from community leaders like Diego Cataño, who was honored.

Maria Camila Hernández, the Colombian Consul in Boston, thanked the Colombian community in New Hampshire for their contributions to their home country – even from far away.

Students from Barranquilla Flavor dance school perform a traditional Colombian dance at Manchester City Hall on Friday, July 10, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Students from Barranquilla Flavor dance school perform a traditional Colombian dance at Manchester City Hall on Friday, July 10, 2026.

“Thank you for being an essential part of our nation's story through all through your work, your talent, your entrepreneurship and your commitment to your families and communities,” she said. “You proudly represent the very best of our country.”

The event ended with music, dancing and empanadas.

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NH News ColombiaNH ImmigrationManchester, NHArts and Culture
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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