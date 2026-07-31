New state law will tighten NH’s landfill regulations

Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed a new law to tighten the state’s landfill regulations earlier this month, the culmination of a long-running effort by environmental activists to bring greater scrutiny to the process for opening or expanding landfills in New Hampshire.

Ayotte held a ceremonial signing of the new law in Dalton Thursday, where locals have fought for years against a proposed Casella Waste Management landfill.

“I said from day one that we would not let our North Country or any beautiful area of our state become a dumping ground for out-of-state trash,” Ayotte said in a press release. “With this new law, we’re giving communities a voice in the landfill siting process and protecting New Hampshire’s environment.”

The new law creates a seven-person solid waste evaluation committee composed of state officials and governor appointees that will review proposed plans for new and expanded landfills.

It also puts a moratorium in place for augmenting landfill capacity until at least July 1, 2027.