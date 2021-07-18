-
Some New Hampshire businesses are still struggling to find enough workers as the July 4th weekend approaches and the summer tourist season kicks into high…
-
As temperatures soared into the 90s, cooling stations opened around the state today to help residents cool off.Susan Harmon works at Manchester City…
-
Heat is in the forecast across New Hampshire this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s in some areas. But some…
-
School districts and non-profits are gearing up for a busy summer with expanded programs to help students catch up on academics and socialize after a year…
-
Many Americans are planning to hit the road, as domestic destinations seem within reach this summer, given rising vaccinations across the country. We…
-
A year after Gov. Chris Sununu's unsuccessful push to prolong school summer vacation until Labor Day, the vast majority of New Hampshire communities are…
-
The specter of drought is often raised in these early days of summer. And for good reason, though water levels have returned to normal around the New…
-
Labor Day weekend is often summer’s last hurrah – or at least our last chance to participate in those uniquely summer pastimes. So we thought we’d go out…
-
Something Wild fan, Michael Carrier, wrote in recently, he said “If possible could you do a program about identifying some of the more common sounds you…
-
Some kids spend their summers swimming and paddling. Others hammering and drilling. Bella and Kaylee are two of the leaders of Girls at Work. It’s a…