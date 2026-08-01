Outside/In: Fiasco al fresco
At the height of summer, when so many of us are grabbing picnic blankets, hitting the beach, and embracing an al fresco lifestyle, a tale of two outdoor events gone spectacularly wrong.
Featuring Anika Krause, Samuel Edward-Cook, Eloise Barker, Simon Vargas, and Stephen Deng.
Produced by Marina Henke. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org
ADDITIONAL MATERIALS
You can watch the 2014 production of “Titus Andronicus” on the Globe’s website. As discussed, it’s incredibly bloody.