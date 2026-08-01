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Outside/In

Outside/In: Fiasco al fresco

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Marina Henke,
Outside/In
Published August 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Globe Theatre in London known for it’s famous open-air Shakespeare productions.
Daniel Richardson
/
flickr/CC by 2.0
The Globe Theatre in London known for it’s famous open-air Shakespeare productions.

At the height of summer, when so many of us are grabbing picnic blankets, hitting the beach, and embracing an al fresco lifestyle, a tale of two outdoor events gone spectacularly wrong.

Featuring Anika Krause, Samuel Edward-Cook, Eloise Barker, Simon Vargas, and Stephen Deng.

Produced by Marina Henke. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

You can watch the 2014 production of “Titus Andronicus” on the Globe’s website. As discussed, it’s incredibly bloody.
Environment
Marina Henke
Marina Henke is a producer and reporter for NHPR’s Podcast Team, including Outside/In and Civics 101. Before NHPR she helped produce Classy from Pineapple Street Studios and contributed to publications including The New Territory with work exploring the Midwest.
See stories by Marina Henke
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

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