-
Sen. Shaheen says funding included in the infrastructure bill could support reconstruction of New Hampshire bridges, expansion of broadband internet and help to clean PFAS contamination.
-
President Biden’s $2-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan could bring expanded Amtrak train service to New Hampshire and Northern New England.Amtrak, the…
-
Volunteer drivers are offering rides to vaccination clinics in more rural parts of New Hampshire. Ellen Avery is the executive director of the Community…
-
The city of Manchester is adding 14 propane-fueled school buses to its fleet in an effort to improve local air quality.The city has 81 school buses in…
-
When Amy Dattner Levy moved to New Hampshire five years ago from New York City, she wasn’t thinking about transportation and how things were about to…
-
Nashua is replacing two buses powered by diesel engines with electric hybrid vehicles. The company that developed the hybrids, BAE Systems, say they will…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is taking the next steps toward building a commuter rail line through New Hampshire’s capitol corridor.A…
-
The Manchester Transit Authority has received a million dollars from the federal Department of Transportation to replace four buses in their fleet.The…
-
Commuter rail fans in New Hampshire received some good news recently. A private train company is offering to connect Nashua and Bedford to Lowell, Mass.,…
-
A public transportation program that’s become a vital service for hundreds of people in Sullivan County is shutting down.Community Alliance of Human…