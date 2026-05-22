Photos: NH families, police honor fallen law enforcement in Concord

Over 300 people gathered in Concord this Friday morning to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.

One of the names is Lt. Robert Hollis Jr., who worked for the Durham Police Department. In 1975, Hollis was traveling back from a meeting with the FBI and stopped home to see his family before going back to the office to finish paperwork. He died of a heart attack while he was on duty.

Over 50 years later, Hollis’ granddaughter, Andrea Brannock, still goes to the memorial every year with her sons, Zachary and Joshua, to honor Hollis. They help hand out the flowers for the wreath that is presented by family members and the police departments.

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Joshua Brannock, center left, and his brother, Zachary Brannock, left, hand out flowers at a memorial day ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Concord. They help out every year to remember their great-grandfather, Lt. Robert Hollis, who died in the line of duty in 1975.

“Even though it is a sad kind of memorial, it's probably one of my most favorite days of the year,” she said. “We feel connected every year coming here and being a part of knowing that he's here.”

To remember Hollis and the other law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, Gov. Kelly Ayotte ordered the flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until Memorial Day on Monday

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Gov. Kelly Ayotte ordered lags to fly half-staff to honor the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty at a Concord ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with all of you in solidarity, support and remembrance,” she said. “Today, the State House flags fly at half staff in honor of our fallen law enforcement heroes

The ceremony ended with a reading of the names of the officers, a wreath offered by families, and an honor guard with active duty officers, motorcycles and police horses.