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Photos: NH families, police honor fallen law enforcement in Concord

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
1 of 5  — 5.22.26 - Police Memorial - Bugle.JPG
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
2 of 5  — 5.22.26 - Police Memorial - Flags 2.JPG
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
3 of 5  — 5.22.26 - Police Memorial - Shoot.JPG
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
4 of 5  — 5.22.26 - Formella.JPG
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
5 of 5  — 5.22.26 - Police Memorial - Flags 1.JPG
Over 300 people gathered in Concord the morning of Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR

Over 300 people gathered in Concord this Friday morning to remember the 56 New Hampshire law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1886.

One of the names is Lt. Robert Hollis Jr., who worked for the Durham Police Department. In 1975, Hollis was traveling back from a meeting with the FBI and stopped home to see his family before going back to the office to finish paperwork. He died of a heart attack while he was on duty.

Over 50 years later, Hollis’ granddaughter, Andrea Brannock, still goes to the memorial every year with her sons, Zachary and Joshua, to honor Hollis. They help hand out the flowers for the wreath that is presented by family members and the police departments.

Joshua Brannock, center left, and his brother, Zachary Brannock, left, hand out flowers at a memorial day ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Concord. They help out every year to remember their great-grandfather, Lt. Robert Hollis, who died in the line of duty in 1975.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Joshua Brannock, center left, and his brother, Zachary Brannock, left, hand out flowers at a memorial day ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Concord. They help out every year to remember their great-grandfather, Lt. Robert Hollis, who died in the line of duty in 1975.

“Even though it is a sad kind of memorial, it's probably one of my most favorite days of the year,” she said. “We feel connected every year coming here and being a part of knowing that he's here.”

To remember Hollis and the other law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, Gov. Kelly Ayotte ordered the flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until Memorial Day on Monday

Gov. Kelly Ayotte ordered lags to fly half-staff to honor the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty at a Concord ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte ordered lags to fly half-staff to honor the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty at a Concord ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with all of you in solidarity, support and remembrance,” she said. “Today, the State House flags fly at half staff in honor of our fallen law enforcement heroes

The ceremony ended with a reading of the names of the officers, a wreath offered by families, and an honor guard with active duty officers, motorcycles and police horses.

An honor guard with active duty officers, motorcycles and police horses ended the ceremony held in Concord on Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember NH law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
An honor guard with active duty officers, motorcycles and police horses ended the ceremony held in Concord on Friday, May 22, 2026 to remember NH law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Tags
NH News nh state policeNH Fish and GameMemorial DayMemorial Day weekendKelly AyotteConcord
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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