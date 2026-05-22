Beaches, bikes, and bears: NH's summer tourism season is here.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer tourism for many businesses across the Granite State.

The state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs predicts New Hampshire will see about 4.8 million visitors this season, who are expected to spend about $2.6 billion statewide, similar to last year.

That’s despite rising gas prices , and declining tourism from Canada. Most visitors to the state come from around the Northeast and Eastern Canada.

Here’s how New Hampshire businesses are kicking off their summer season.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, NH, after a holiday weekend.

Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln opens its bike park and scenic gondola sky rides Memorial Day weekend, among other summertime activities.

Despite high gas and energy costs, the resort is optimistic about visitor numbers, especially considering their close proximity to Interstate I-93.

Taylor Siewierski, the communications manager at Loon, said the mountain is offering free downhill bike lessons beginning Saturday.

“Last season, we saw just over a hundred new bikers partaking in the lessons,” she said. “So we saw some success and we've decided to bring it back for a second season, and we're looking forward to seeing the program grow and getting new guests involved.”

Loon Mountain Resort Loon Mountain Resort offers free bike lessons. The resort opened several summer attractions on Memorial Day weekend.

It may be seven months until Christmas, but Santa’s Village in Jefferson kicks off its summer season this weekend.

Jim Miller, who is employed as one of "Santa’s Helpers," said ticket sales for the long weekend seem similar to patterns from prior years, despite general economic turbulence from gas and energy prices.

“We're always sensitive to what might be competing for people's time and their finances,” he said. “And we do recognize that this year in particular, everything — even the basics — are competing more for finances.”

Most visitors to Santa’s Village are from New England, with the largest share of visitors from New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts, while Canadian tourism has declined since 2020.

Dan Tuohy Santa's Village in Jefferson kicks off its summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

Clark’s Bears in Lincoln is one of many New Hampshire tourism hotspots opening for the summer this Memorial Day weekend.

Clark’s Bears has been entertaining travelers since 1928, famous for their bear shows and train rides involving the infamous "Wolfman."

Sean Hurley / NHPR Wolfman in 2016 at Clark's Bears.

Employee Anne Englert is aware that rising energy costs may influence visitor numbers this year.

"I will say the price of gas is a concern to us, for sure. And wondering if our guests are going to make the trek up to the White Mountains to see us,” she said. “However, we have been a family favorite for so many years that we do think that people will still come to see us."

Englert said despite staffing challenges in previous years, Clark’s Bears saw strong hiring this summer.

She hopes they'll benefit from closures and reductions at nearby tourist attractions, including the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway.

“We feel like we’re probably going to get some extra visitors that might have gone up the tram, and they might decide to come and see us instead,” she said. “And also, Granite State Railway is doing more with their rail bikes and fewer train rides.”

Todd Bookman / NHPR Lifeguard station and surfers at Hampton Beach.

Seacoast businesses are paying attention to weather this season, with the El Nino weather pattern likely to bring heavier rain but a lower risk of hurricanes to New England. Luke Gould, manager of Summer Sessions surf shop in Rye, said there has been a lot of talk about the summer forecast, but he is not worried about that or any cost factors being too hard on business.

“Fortunately, we're down on Route 1, and we have free parking, so that makes a major difference for people being able to come down and enjoy the ocean and the beach and being able to share that with each other without it being cost prohibitive,” he said.

Seacoast lifeguards are gearing up for a busy season, and said they have already seen the beaches fill up on warm days this spring.

“After the winter we just had, people are going to want to get out,” said Patrick Murphy, chief of the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol. “The beach has been very busy. We think that's going to continue through the summer, even with gas prices being high.”

Murphy encouraged people to pay attention to water conditions like temperature and rip current risk to stay safe in the ocean this season. His top tip? Go to the beach when lifeguards are on duty.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR A surfer takes in the sunrise and some waves off the coast of Rye.

After dozens of arrests on the first hot days of the year, local law enforcement on the Seacoast is preparing for an influx of crowds.

“The kickoff of our increased patrols happened a little early this year,” Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said. “But there’s going to be a number of law enforcement personnel, lifeguards have staffed up, the fire department has staffed up.”

Gov. Kelly Ayotte told reporters Wednesday that state law enforcement will be providing additional support over the weekend.

NHPR's Josh Rogers contributed to this report.