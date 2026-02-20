June Membership Drive

Support Local Journalism. Feed Our Community.

New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) is proud to partner with the New Hampshire Food Bank (NHFB) to help provide meals to families in our community facing food insecurity.

When you make a gift to NHPR between May 20 and June 30, you're supporting more than local, independent journalism. You're ensuring that essential, in-depth stories - from local politics and education to culture and community life - remain accessible to everyone across our state. Your support keeps our community informed, connected, and engaged.

Double Your Impact: News & Nourishment

This year, your generosity can go even further. By choosing "meals to the New Hampshire Food Bank" as your thank-you gift in lieu of a traditional tote bag or mug, you will directly provide nutritious meals to neighbors in need.

As the state's largest hunger-relief organization, the NHFB distributes millions of pounds of food annually to local food pantries, shelters, and meal programs. Your choice supports their NH Feeding NH initiative, a statewide program that purchases locally grown fruits, vegetable, dairy, and protein. This incredible program accomplishes three vital goals:



Feeds families with healthy, fresh food.

with healthy, fresh food. Supports local farmers and strengthens the regional economy.

and strengthens the regional economy. Reduces food waste across New Hampshire.

By selecting this option, you ensure your community stays both informed and fed.

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Win a Dream Vacation to Amsterdam!

Your support for NHPR's local reporting could take you all the way to Europe! When you give today, you'll be automatically entered to win a dream vacation to Amsterdam, courtesy of Milne Travel, plus thousands of dollars in Visa gift cards.



Current Sustaining Members: You are automatically entered into the drawings! That's one of the benefits of being a sustaining member. However, if you increase your monthly amount , you'll receive DOUBLE entries !

You are automatically entered into the drawings! That's one of the benefits of being a sustaining member. However, if you , you'll receive ! New Sustaining Members: Join us as a monthly giver today, and you will also receive DOUBLE entries!

Support reliable news. Support your community. Help ensure no Granite Stater goes hungry.

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Trip to Amsterdam courtesy of Milne Travel.

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