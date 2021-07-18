-
John McCain was a mentor to Kelly Ayotte in the U.S. Senate, and Ayotte has been asked to read from the Biblical Book of Wisdom at McCain's funeral…
-
A familiar name in New Hampshire politics may be on the short list of potential replacements for FBI Director James Comey.Politico is reporting that the…
-
Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte has joined the board of the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp, which owns the New York Post, the Wall St. Journal and…
-
Ayotte: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Will Be Confirmed 'One Way Or The Other'Former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte says she's certain U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed, even if it means changing Senate…
-
Former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte has been tapped by the White House to lead the effort of shepherding U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch…
-
New Hampshire has been awarded $80 million from the federal government to build a bio research and manufacturing institute in Manchester. The money, which…
-
Defeated Ayotte Talks Russia, Stays Mum on Political FutureDefeated Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte says U.S. politicians needs to remember that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not our friend."Ayotte…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, in her farewell address on the Senate floor, has thanked the people of the state for the…
-
After a long, well-financed, neck-and-neck campaign, the race for United States Senate in New Hampshire could be headed for a recount.Republican incumbent…
-
Democrat Maggie Hassan has won the race for U.S. Senate.Hassan notched a narrow victory: just 716 votes over incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte, out of…