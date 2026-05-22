Push to expand gun rights on NH college campuses falls short

The push to expand gun rights on college campuses in New Hampshire is over — for now — after the state Senate rejected the idea of further negotiation on the issue this week.

The Senate had backed giving college faculty the right to carry guns on public campuses and letting students carry non-lethal weapons, such as mace and tasers.

The House, meanwhile, favored barring any college or university that receives government money from imposing any limit on students, employees or visitors from carrying and keeping guns on campus.

But on Thursday, the Senate moved to scuttle further debate on the issue this year.

“This bill was our best chance to advance Second Amendment protections, in my opinion, for probably years to come,” said Republican Sen. Keith Murphy of Manchester. “I am disappointed, but I am certain it is only a matter of time before this policy is adopted in this state, and I will wait for that day.”

After Thursday’s move by the Senate, Rep. Sam Farrington, the bill’s lead sponsor, took to social media to say he plans to keep pushing for what the bill’s backers call “campus carry.”

“I will always fight for the right to keep and bear arms," wrote Farrington, a Republican who is also a student at the University of New Hampshire. "The right to self defense is a natural right, and government exists to protect our rights. This is not the end. It is only the beginning.”

Right now, college and university leaders in New Hampshire set their own campus gun policies. Thirteen states currently grant the right to carry guns on campus by law.

College leaders and some local police had opposed New Hampshire adopting that approach. A State House rally against the “campus carry” bill earlier this year also drew a large crowd of New Hampshire college students who said they feared to impact of more guns at their schools.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte says she wants to see the issue studied before making any changes.