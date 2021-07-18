NH Fish and Game

-
A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer was seriously injured Saturday while conducting speed enforcement in Dummer. Shortly before 5 p.m.,…
We talk with wildlife biologist Kristine Rines. For three decades, she worked with New Hampshire Fish and Game as the moose project leader. We discuss the…
We sit down with Glenn Normandeau, Executive Director of New Hampshire Fish and Game (at left). We discuss recent headlines about his agency: from public…
A New Hampshire legislative committee said Friday that wildlife officials must gather more public comment on a proposal to expand the trapping rules for…
Two teenagers from Massachusetts have been rescued from an icy New Hampshire trail considered too dangerous for descending any time of year.New Hampshire…
Residents can fish without a license for one day only Saturday as part of a twice-yearly state program.The Fish and Game Department holds another free…
N.H.'s beautiful Presidential Range attracts hikers in all seasons. Mt. Washington holds the dubious distinction of having “the world’s worst weather” yet…
A group of animal rights activists gathered at a busy intersection near the New Hampshire fish and game headquarters in Concord on Friday to protest fur…
Areas around Concord Municipal Airport will be deliberately burned this fall to benefit New Hampshire's state butterfly.The state Fish and Game Department…
The fall hunting season is now underway across the state. Starting Friday, hunting is open for black bears, Canada geese and gray squirrels. Deer and…