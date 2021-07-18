-
The president spoke in observance of Memorial Day at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Sunday. It was also the sixth anniversary of the death of his son, Beau Biden, who had served in Iraq.
With parades and public ceremonies cancelled because of the coronavirus, communities across New Hampshire are marking Memorial Day in novel ways.Across…
Towns and cities across the state are marking Memorial Day, with parades and other festivities.In Hopkinton, Don West watched a line of classic cars with…
Trails in the White Mountains could be more challenging this holiday weekend. As NHPR’s Sean Hurley reports many still show signs of winter.It may be…
Cities and towns across New Hampshire held parades to commemorate fallen service members this Memorial Day. In Manchester, Senator Maggie Hassan and Mayor…
Each Memorial Day, the country comes together to remember the fallen – but history hasn’t always been so kind. When President Lincoln was assassinated,…
New Hampshire officials are marking Memorial Day by unveiling a monument dedicated to those killed in the conflicts in Iraq to Afghanistan.Governor Maggie…
