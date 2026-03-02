June 2026 Membership Drive Rules & Regulations

No purchase or online entry is necessary to be entered into drawings. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 states of the United States of America (including the District of Columbia) and Canada, 18 years or older.

The following drawings will be offered during NHPR’s June 2026 Membership Drive:



Trip for 2 to Amsterdam, Netherlands – entry deadline is Friday, June 12, 2026, 7:00pm.

$1,000 Visa gift card – entry deadline is Thursday, June 11, 2026, 10:00am.

$1,000 Visa gift card – entry deadline is Thursday, June 11, 2026, 7:00pm.

All times referenced in drawings are Eastern Time.

Active Sustaining Members will automatically be entered into the above-mentioned drawing(s). New & increasing Sustaining Membership will automatically be entered into the above-mentioned drawing(s) twice.

To enter the drawings without contributing, send one e-mail per drawing with name of the drawing in the subject line to: bszelog@nhpr.org. You must include your name, address, and phone number. Entries are limited to one entry per person, per prize.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of Drawing Entities (defined as New Hampshire Public Radio, its service providers, and those involved in the development, production, implementation and distribution of these drawings and their advertising & promotion agencies & each of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, each of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, advisors, assignees, agents, licensees, and representatives and any other person/entity associated with the drawings, and their immediate families & members of their same households) are ineligible.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER:

Drawing winners will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org on or prior to July 10, 2026.

Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winner(s) will be notified by USPS Certified Mail, telephone, and/or email based on the contact information the donor has provided NHPR and is in its database.

If potential winner(s) do not respond within 14 days from date of notification attempt by NHPR, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

If winners decline the drawing items, NHPR will select an alternate winner.

If the alternate winner declines the drawing items, the drawing items are retained by New Hampshire Public Radio.

All taxes are the responsibility of the winners. Prizes are not transferable.

Amsterdam, Netherlands Trip: Winner will receive round trip airfare for two from Boston to Amsterdam, Netherlands and four nights’ accommodation. Air travel and hotel space are subject to availability in a restricted inventory, similar to a frequent flyer ticket. Certain peak period blackouts apply. Prize is not transferable and has no cash value. Reservations must be made thirty days in advance. Trip must be completed by June 30, 2027. The approximate value of trip is $4,500.

NHPR reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value in the event of the unavailability of a prize.

GENERAL: By participating in NHPR Drawings, participants agree that New Hampshire Public Radio, their agents and employees, have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize, or by participation in the drawings. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash. Acceptance of the prizes indicates acceptance of all the contingencies inherent to the prizes offered, including the date and time period specified (if any). Winners agree to abide by all contingencies and components of the prizes or forfeit the prizes. New Hampshire Public Radio may use winner's name and likenesses for publicity purposes without further compensation. Taxes and expenses as a result of winning prizes are the winner's responsibility. Prizes valued at over $2,000 will be subject to W9 requirement.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in NHPR drawings, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of the contest judges.

For further information, please call NHPR at 603.223.2414. Or write us at New Hampshire Public Radio, 2 Pillsbury St., 6th Floor, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.