NH News

The N.H. News Recap for June 10, 2022: What to watch for in this fall's political races

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published June 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
Tim Baxter hugs a supporter at the State House
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Tim Baxter is one of seven Republicans competing in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Campaign season is underway in New Hampshire, as candidates continue to file for federal, state and county offices this week. And after an investigation, the Attorney General has decided not to bring charges against a group of anti-vaccine protesters who disrupted an executive council meeting last year.

We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Dan Tuohy, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
