The N.H. News Recap for June 10, 2022: What to watch for in this fall's political races
Campaign season is underway in New Hampshire, as candidates continue to file for federal, state and county offices this week. And after an investigation, the Attorney General has decided not to bring charges against a group of anti-vaccine protesters who disrupted an executive council meeting last year.
We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Dan Tuohy, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Here come the candidates: See who’s running (so far) in N.H.
- Protesters at council meeting won’t face criminal charges, N.H. Attorney General says
- First round of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 could arrive in N.H. by the end of June
- AG: Corrections officers cleared of criminal charges in use-of-force investigation
- Visibles: A scholarship to a northern N.H. school changed Bryan Flores’ life
- N.H.’s net metering expansion paves the way for new Concord hydropower project