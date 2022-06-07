© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR during NH Gives! The first $7500 donated will be matched!
NH News

Protesters at council meeting won't face criminal charges, N.H. Attorney General says

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
download.gif
Alli Fam/NHPR
/
Protesters forced the cancellation of the Executive Council meeting on Sept. 29, 2021.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice won't bring criminal charges against anti-vaccine mandate protesters who disrupted an Executive Council meeting last September before it began, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to cancel it.

Angry opponents of the Biden administration's new vaccine mandate moved around the room at Saint Anselm College on Sept. 29, shouting "Shut it down" before the meeting got underway.

The attorney general’s office said an investigation found probable cause to charge protestors but not enough evidence to conclude the state would prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The council was voting on accepting $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccine aid, which protestors opposed with shouts and chants, and a warning to councilors that “we know where you live.”

The meeting was postponed, and for several subsequent meetings, the council, which ultimately took the federal aid, met only in secured locations.

From the start, those arrested said they were exercising their right to protest. But some in attendance said protestors made them fear for their safety. The incident prompted St. Anselm College to suspend hosting government meetings at its Institute of politics.

Tags

NH News NH PoliticsCoronavirus Vaccine
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.