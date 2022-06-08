Here come the candidates: See who's running (so far) in N.H.

Campaign season is underway in New Hampshire as candidates continue to file for federal, state and county offices this week.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican seeking his fourth term, plans to file for reelection Friday, the final day of the filing period. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, also plans to file for re-election that day.

Secretary of State website on 2022 elections

Dan Tuohy / NHPR / U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat seeking re-election in New Hampshire's 1st District, filed on June 3, 2022.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas have signed up for the 2nd and 1st districts, respectively.

State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, filed his gubernatorial bid with the Secretary of State on Wednesday. He is the only Democrat running for governor so far.

Todd Bookman / NHPR / Thaddeau Riley filing for the governor's race.

Sununu has a primary contest: Karen Testerman filed her candidate papers Tuesday. Other GOP candidates for governor include Julian M. Acciard of Derry, Jay Lewis of Laconia, and Thad Riley of Franklin.

Hassan will face Paul J. Krautmann of Keene in the Democratic Senate primary.

Todd Bookman / NHPR / U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Fenton, a Republican.

The GOP primary for U.S. Senate will have at least 10 candidates. Those signing up, as of Tuesday: Gerard Beloin, John Berman, Donald Bolduc, Bruce Fenton, Dennis Lamare, Edmond Laplante Jr., Andy Martin, Chuck Morse, and Tejasinha Sivalingham.

Another crowded primary field is shaping up in the GOP primary in the 1st Congressional District. Republicans filing, as of Wednesday morning: Mark Kilbane, Karoline Leavitt, Matt Mowers, Russell Prescott, and Kevin Rondeau.

Tim Baxter and Gail Huff Brown plan to file as Republican candidates in the 1st District.

The 2nd District GOP field, as of Tuesday, includes Robert Burns, George Hansel, Dean A. Poirier, and Lily Tang Williams.

The state primary is Sept. 13.