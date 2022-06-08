© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Here come the candidates: See who's running (so far) in N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Karen Testerman 060722 NHPR photo dt.JPG
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan greets Republican gubernatorial candidate Karen Testerman on June 7, 2022.

New Hampshire's candidate filing period runs through Friday, June 10.

Campaign season is underway in New Hampshire as candidates continue to file for federal, state and county offices this week.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican seeking his fourth term, plans to file for reelection Friday, the final day of the filing period. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, also plans to file for re-election that day.

Secretary of State website on 2022 elections

Pappas filing 060322 NHPR dt.JPG
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat seeking re-election in New Hampshire's 1st District, filed on June 3, 2022.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas have signed up for the 2nd and 1st districts, respectively.

State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, filed his gubernatorial bid with the Secretary of State on Wednesday. He is the only Democrat running for governor so far.

Thad Riley - NH governor candidate TBookman photo June 2022.jpg
Todd Bookman / NHPR
/
Thaddeau Riley filing for the governor's race.

Sununu has a primary contest: Karen Testerman filed her candidate papers Tuesday. Other GOP candidates for governor include Julian M. Acciard of Derry, Jay Lewis of Laconia, and Thad Riley of Franklin.

Hassan will face Paul J. Krautmann of Keene in the Democratic Senate primary.

Bruce Fenton 6.1.22 TBookman photo.JPG
Todd Bookman / NHPR
/
U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Fenton, a Republican.

The GOP primary for U.S. Senate will have at least 10 candidates. Those signing up, as of Tuesday: Gerard Beloin, John Berman, Donald Bolduc, Bruce Fenton, Dennis Lamare, Edmond Laplante Jr., Andy Martin, Chuck Morse, and Tejasinha Sivalingham.

Another crowded primary field is shaping up in the GOP primary in the 1st Congressional District. Republicans filing, as of Wednesday morning: Mark Kilbane, Karoline Leavitt, Matt Mowers, Russell Prescott, and Kevin Rondeau.

Tim Baxter and Gail Huff Brown plan to file as Republican candidates in the 1st District.

The 2nd District GOP field, as of Tuesday, includes Robert Burns, George Hansel, Dean A. Poirier, and Lily Tang Williams.

The state primary is Sept. 13.

Rep. Annie Kuster Josh Rogers NHPR photo
1 of 6  — Rep. Annie Kuster Josh Rogers NHPR photo
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster filed for re-election in the 2nd Congressional District.
Josh Rogers / NHPR
Don Bolduc, candidate for U.S. Senate in NH. NHPR photo
2 of 6  — Don Bolduc, candidate for U.S. Senate in NH. NHPR photo
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Don Bolduc.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Sen. Chuck Morse 060122 NHPR photo Dan Tuohy 1.JPG
3 of 6  — Sen. Chuck Morse 060122 NHPR photo Dan Tuohy 1.JPG
State Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is running for U.S. Senate.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Lily Tang Williams 6.1.22 NHPR photo TBookman.JPG
4 of 6  — Lily Tang Williams 6.1.22 NHPR photo TBookman.JPG
Lily Tang Williams
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Russell Prescott filing CD1 NHPR photo.JPG
5 of 6  — Russell Prescott filing CD1 NHPR photo.JPG
Former Executive Councilor Russell Prescott of Kingston is running for the GOP nomination in the 1st Congressional District.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Matt Mowers filing NHPR photo dt.JPG
6 of 6  — Matt Mowers filing NHPR photo dt.JPG
Republican Matt Mowers filing for the 1st Congressional District.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

