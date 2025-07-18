NH News Recap: Gov. Ayotte vetoes a number of Republican-backed bills

Gov. Kelly Ayotte vetoed several Republican-backed bills this week that addressed key priorities for conservatives in her party. That includes a bill that would have rolled back civil rights protections for transgender people in the state and a bill that would have allowed parents to request books be removed from their child’s school.

New Hampshire real estate developer Robynne Alexander admitted in court this week that she had defrauded at least 25 investors of more than $3 million. One of those deals involved 217 acres in Laconia that former Gov. Chris Sununu had chosen to sell her for $21.5 million.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte vetoes Republican-backed public school book ban bill

The Republican-backed bill targeted books, films, and other items that depicted nudity and sexual contact unless the school could show they had "serious" scientific, educational, artistic or political value.

Defying party, Ayotte vetoes school book removal bill, other Republican legislation

Gov. Kelly Ayotte vetoed seven bills Tuesday, many of which were intended to strengthen parental rights, bucking the conservative wing of her party over hotly contested legislation.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Portsmouth residents concerned about community trust, worker safety after ICE actions

Protesters rally in Concord as part of nationwide ‘Good Trouble’ events

Six months into the Trump administration, NH farmers continue navigating federal cuts, grant delays