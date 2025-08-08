NH News Recap: Police investigate neo-Nazi group's activities in Concord
Concord Police are leading the investigation into a neo-Nazi group's actions in the city last weekend. The Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit is also monitoring as the group's appearance has been condemned by municipal and state political leaders.
Many families are taking interest in New Hampshire’s expanded school choice program as we near the upcoming school year. Fall enrollment has reached the 10,000 cap and nearly 300 students are on a waitlist.
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Steven Porter, Boston Globe
- Will Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
Videos offer new details on neo-Nazi group’s activities, interaction with protesters in Concord
At times, the video shows New Hampshire State Police and the Concord Police Department officers engaging with Blood Tribe members and counter protestors. But mostly, they show the police acting as a buffer between the two groups
Enrollment in NH ‘education freedom account’ program nearly doubles in one year, with universal eligibility
New Hampshire lawmakers expanded the Education Freedom Account program to all families, regardless of income, in June. Fall enrollment has reached the 10,000 student limit.
Dartmouth scientists reeling from Trump’s biomedical research cuts
Since January, the Trump administration has targeted biomedical research in a number of ways.
More New Hampshire headlines:
NH complies with Trump admin request for SNAP recipients’ personal data
Most of this year’s air quality alerts in NH were because of wildfires. That’s likely the new normal.
Witness in trial of NH Supreme Court Justice could include big names in state politics and law
Years before Air Force base fatality, investigators found ‘failure’ in a Sig Sauer gun