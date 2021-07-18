-
John Formella, Gov. Chris Sununu's pick to be New Hampshire's next attorney general, made the case for his qualifications during his confirmation hearing…
State officials have indicted an off-duty Salem police officer for one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for leading them on a high-speed…
N.H.'s Civil Rights Unit Says Case Record Doesn't Tell Whole StoryAs New Hampshire leaders train their focus on social justice amid statewide protests calling for reform, the state’s Civil Rights Unit in the Department…
The City of Manchester has reached a settlement with the EPA and the Department of Justice for failing to meet clean air standards for its sewage waste…