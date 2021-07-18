-
A former chemical industry lobbyist and top official in the Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency will serve as the assistant…
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will re-nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next Chief Justice of the state Supreme…
New Hampshire voters will choose a number of local political leaders, from county officers to state reps, on Nov. 3.Every Friday leading up to the…
Several high profile races are on the New Hampshire primary ballot next week, including for governor and the Senate seat held by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. But…
The N.H. Fish and Game Department has a new executive director, following a contentious nomination process.North Country dairy farmer Scott Mason was…
The Executive Council voted Wednesday to deny the nomination of Ryan Terrell to the State Board of Education.Terrell’s nomination, by Republican Gov.…
A committee of House and Senate lawmakers voted Monday to accept a fact-finder’s report on state employee contracts rejected by Gov. Chris Sununu.In…
The Executive Council on Wednesday approved Martin Honigberg to serve as a Superior Court judge. The vote came more than a month after Gov. Chris Sununu…
The Executive Council shoots down the nomination of Attorney General Gordon McDonald to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Two-thirds of Medicaid recipients…
The Executive Council is a peculiar New Hampshire institution made up of five “citizen” councilors that, together with the governor, make up the executive…