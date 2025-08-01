© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: How local law enforcement is rolling out agreements with ICE

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published August 1, 2025 at 8:36 AM EDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photo courtesy of ICE.

A dozen local law enforcement agencies, including state police, have signed agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the last six months to add some of those federal duties on their beat. Federally, these agreements are part of a push to increase immigration enforcement.

And Gov. Kelly Ayotte's pick for New Hampshire's next education commissioner received broad political support during her confirmation this week. Caitlin Davis said she'd support public education and evaluate the programs established by outgoing Commissioner Frank Edelblut.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte’s pick for NH commissioner says she’d steer clear of politics

Caitlin Davis said she’d support public education, evaluate the programs that outgoing Commissioner Frank Edelblut established, and, unlike Edelblut, keep the agency out of divisive political debates.

Sig Sauer continues to defend safety of P320 following death of airman on U.S. military base

The New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer issued a lengthy statement late Tuesday defending the design and construction of its marquee pistol. The recent death of an airman on a base in Wyoming led the U.S. Air Force to suspend its use for some personnel.

NH Democrat jumps into Manchester mayoral race to challenge Republican incumbent

The race for Manchester mayor is beginning to shape up. Republican Jay Ruais was the only one with his hat in the ring until Democrat Jessica Spillers stepped forward to challenge the incumbent mayor.

NH regulators allow Eversource to raise rates and change ratemaking processes

Consumer advocates say the plan will hurt residential customers and limit transparency.

More New Hampshire headlines:

He bought the local paper to help his hometown. Now, he’s being blamed for its demise.

NH educators, parents work to build trust between schools and families

NH has taken a ‘housing first’ approach to homelessness. A new executive order could change that.
