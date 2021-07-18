-
Four more former employees of a state-run youth detention facility in Manchester have been arrested on sexual assault charges, bringing the total number…
After a five month investigation, the state Attorney General announced Thursday it is filing felony charges against Judge Julie Introcaso of Bedford for…
New Hampshire is suing the giant agrochemical company Monsanto for allegedly knowingly causing water contamination with cancer-causing chemicals called…
N.H. Supreme Court Set to Hear 'Laurie List' Oral ArgumentsNew Hampshire’s highest court will hear oral arguments Wednesday on whether a secret list of police officers with credibility issues should be released to…
The New Hampshire Attorney General is reviewing whether the Massachusetts Department of Revenue is violating either state or federal law as it seeks to…
A Nashua police officer was justified in using deadly force during an incident last September, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's…
A Salem police officer has been charged with reckless conduct and disobeying a police officer for allegedly leading other officers from his own police…
Democrats on the state’s Fiscal Committee rejected a portion of a Department of Justice funding request, saying they didn’t want additional state money…
Lawyers for the ACLU of New Hampshire and the state’s Department of Justice met Wednesday for the latest hearing in a federal court case over a…
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it has decided to join a massive multi-state lawsuit against makers of generic drugs.The move comes after…