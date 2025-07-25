© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get entered to win ALL the remaining Summer Raffle prizes, including thousands in gas/evc cards! Buy tickets now.

NH News Recap: Residents in Manchester, Portsmouth raise concerns about ICE actions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
The Norris Cotton federal building in Manchester, NH, the site of a field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Lau Guzmán photo / NHPR)
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
The Norris Cotton federal building in Manchester, the site of a field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Jan. 28, 2025.

Some Granite Staters are raising concerns about how ICE agents are operating in their communities. The concerns follow the apparent detentions of people in Manchester and Portsmouth this month. A video circulating this week shows a man being arrested outside a Manchester courthouse this week, and in Portsmouth, four restaurant workers were detained by ICE agents earlier this month.

Also: A new person will soon be deciding the settlement awards given to alleged victims of abuse at the state’s youth detention facility. Current state settlement administrator John Broderick recently announced he’ll be leaving the job.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Apparent ICE officers detain man near Manchester courthouse, community concerned

ICE arrests have tripled in New Hampshire since January, amid an enhanced immigration crackdown by the Trump administration. Monday’s arrest in Manchester is not the first time that someone has been detained near a New Hampshire courthouse.

Portsmouth residents concerned about community trust, worker safety after ICE actions

Several residents attended public meetings this week to voice their concerns about what they described as unidentified law enforcement officers in their community.

YDC fund administrator warns new N.H. law will remove him, amid concerns of fairness

The new legislation prompted the victims of abuse at the Youth Development Center to file a class action lawsuit last week, arguing the state was going back on its word.

Electricity costs in N.H. rising during hot summer months of peak usage

New Hampshire’s largest electricity company is warning residents that energy costs are about to go up during the hot summer months when consumers typically use the most energy to stay cool.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Air Force unit suspends use of Sig Sauer pistol after shooting death of airman

NH is the first state to require doctors to follow patients' wishes on sterilization

How to tell if your favorite NH swimming spot is safe from cyanobacteria

Ayotte picks fights with fellow Republicans carefully, both in Concord and Washington

New report shows Medicaid coverage decreased slightly in New Hampshire in 2024
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.