NH News Recap: Residents in Manchester, Portsmouth raise concerns about ICE actions

Some Granite Staters are raising concerns about how ICE agents are operating in their communities. The concerns follow the apparent detentions of people in Manchester and Portsmouth this month. A video circulating this week shows a man being arrested outside a Manchester courthouse this week, and in Portsmouth, four restaurant workers were detained by ICE agents earlier this month.

Also: A new person will soon be deciding the settlement awards given to alleged victims of abuse at the state’s youth detention facility. Current state settlement administrator John Broderick recently announced he’ll be leaving the job.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Lau Guzmán, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Apparent ICE officers detain man near Manchester courthouse, community concerned

ICE arrests have tripled in New Hampshire since January, amid an enhanced immigration crackdown by the Trump administration. Monday’s arrest in Manchester is not the first time that someone has been detained near a New Hampshire courthouse.

Portsmouth residents concerned about community trust, worker safety after ICE actions

Several residents attended public meetings this week to voice their concerns about what they described as unidentified law enforcement officers in their community.

YDC fund administrator warns new N.H. law will remove him, amid concerns of fairness

The new legislation prompted the victims of abuse at the Youth Development Center to file a class action lawsuit last week, arguing the state was going back on its word.

Electricity costs in N.H. rising during hot summer months of peak usage

New Hampshire’s largest electricity company is warning residents that energy costs are about to go up during the hot summer months when consumers typically use the most energy to stay cool.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Air Force unit suspends use of Sig Sauer pistol after shooting death of airman

NH is the first state to require doctors to follow patients' wishes on sterilization

How to tell if your favorite NH swimming spot is safe from cyanobacteria

Ayotte picks fights with fellow Republicans carefully, both in Concord and Washington