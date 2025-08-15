NH News Recap: Land purchase by Chinese company sparks rumors, misinformation in Nashua

A land sale in Nashua earlier this year is now sparking rumors and misinformation online and across the city. A Chinese bottling company purchased an industrial property for four times its assessed value in January, leading to speculation about the deal on social media.

And New Hampshire ranks last in the country in spending on public higher education. At the same time, universities and other education institutions are undergoing funding cuts from both the state and federal governments.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Kate Dario, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Report: NH’s ‘underinvestment’ in its colleges could have big impacts for employers

New Hampshire ranks last in the country in spending on public higher education. That could discourage local students from attending one of the state’s colleges and choosing to make their careers here.

‘Educational futures are on hold’: Adult ed providers still waiting on funding

Congress defunded adult education programs in July then reversed course two weeks later. But that money still has not reached New Hampshire providers who have been unable to hire for the fall semester.

More New Hampshire headlines:

New state law could power cryptomining, data centers in New Hampshire

Wildfire risk high in NH this summer due to dry conditions

As Social Security reaches its 90th anniversary, concerns linger about its future