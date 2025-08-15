© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Land purchase by Chinese company sparks rumors, misinformation in Nashua

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published August 15, 2025 at 8:49 AM EDT
Main Street in Nashua, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo.

A land sale in Nashua earlier this year is now sparking rumors and misinformation online and across the city. A Chinese bottling company purchased an industrial property for four times its assessed value in January, leading to speculation about the deal on social media.

And New Hampshire ranks last in the country in spending on public higher education. At the same time, universities and other education institutions are undergoing funding cuts from both the state and federal governments.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Kate Dario, NHPR
  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Report: NH’s ‘underinvestment’ in its colleges could have big impacts for employers

New Hampshire ranks last in the country in spending on public higher education. That could discourage local students from attending one of the state’s colleges and choosing to make their careers here.

‘Educational futures are on hold’: Adult ed providers still waiting on funding

Congress defunded adult education programs in July then reversed course two weeks later. But that money still has not reached New Hampshire providers who have been unable to hire for the fall semester.

More New Hampshire headlines:

New state law could power cryptomining, data centers in New Hampshire

Wildfire risk high in NH this summer due to dry conditions

As Social Security reaches its 90th anniversary, concerns linger about its future

Dartmouth PhD student drops lawsuit against Trump administration
Morning Edition N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
