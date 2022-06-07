© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
8 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.
NH News

First round of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 could arrive in N.H. by the end of June

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published June 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Kids draw with chalk outside of a vaccine clinic at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester
Cori Princell
/
NHPR
Clinics like this one at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester were held around New Hampshire after the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for kids ages 5 to 11 last fall.

The long-awaited COVID vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years old could arrive in New Hampshire by June 20, according to state health officials.

This update came via an alert sent Monday from State Epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan to local vaccine providers. Chan told providers they have until Wednesday to request their first round of doses, but additional ordering opportunities will be available later on.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said orders will not be shipped to states until the vaccine is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA advisory committee meets next week, and a final decision is expected shortly after.

New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services will be receiving 12,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in its initial order, split evenly between Pfizer and Moderna, according to DHHS spokesperson Jake Leon. State health officials will then distribute those doses to local hospitals, health centers, doctors offices and other health providers.

Pharmacy chains, like Rite Aid and CVS, will receive their vaccine doses directly from the federal government.

This round of COVID vaccination for the state's youngest children to-date is expected to begin 18 months after adults were first eligible for the vaccine, in December 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates New Hampshire is home to about 65,000 children under age 5. Some in that group are still younger than 6 months and won’t be eligible for vaccination in this new round.

Tags

NH News Coronavirus Coverage - VaccinesCOVID-19Department of Health and Human Services
Alli Fam
See stories by Alli Fam

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.