WebHeader_Grove.png
NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: A scholarship to a northern N.H. school changed Bryan Flores’ life

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published June 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
Brian Flores (1).png
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR

Bryan Flores lives in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, at the White Mountain School. It’s a place he says his parents wouldn’t have been able to afford if it weren't for the fact that he won a scholarship. Now he spends his days on campus: going to classes, resting in his dorm, and climbing, an activity he loves.

When Bryan climbs, he thinks about his life and what he will do with it when he graduates next year. Although he says that’s a little ways away, and he’s still not sure about what he’ll study, he dreams of going to college.

Read this story in Spanish here.

If he could end injustice in the world, it would be colorism, a form of prejudice, often within an ethnic or racial group, that favors people with lighter skin.

"Some people can only see that," he said.

Bryan's parents live in New Jersey. Sometimes he misses his friends and the rest of his family. But he knows that it is a sacrifice he has to make in order to have a better life in the future.

This is episode 17. To hear all the episodes, click here.
BRIAN FLORES_INGLES.mp4

NH News LatinoLatinxTeensBethlehem
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

