-
Climate change drives an uptick in severe weather in New Hampshire, from droughts to flooding. Diver Jessica Paratto wins an Olympic silver medal. We wrap up the latest stories of the week from the Granite State.
-
Elm Brook Park in Central New Hampshire looked like a scene from a dystopian novel this week, with picnic tables and a playground partially submerged by floodwaters. The high water levels due to heavy rain have closed both Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton and Clough State Park in Weare.
-
The winter storm sweeping across New Hampshire Tuesday is bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain in parts of the state.Just after 11 a.m., utilities…
-
More than 150 million are under warnings and advisories stretching from the South and Northwest and into the Northeast. The entire state of Texas was under winter advisories on Sunday.
-
Severe storms. Heat waves. Rising seas. New England is already seeing the impacts of climate change, and scientists project they will become more severe…
-
A weekend of wild weather in New Hampshire included a tornado that touched down in Ossipee and powerful gusts that caused injuries at a tent revival in…
-
With dry weather in the forecast, experts say southern New Hampshire could be headed for a severe drought within the next three weeks.The southern half of…
-
Editor's Note: This post was updated Tuesday at noon with the latest information about flooding.Some rivers in the North Country remain flooded in the…
-
Note: Scroll to the bottom of this story for links to utility outage maps and other severe weather resources.Updated at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday: Utility crews…
-
Update 1:50 p.m.: The Granite State continues to plow and dig out after one of the largest early season snow storms in recent memory. It was, as Durham…