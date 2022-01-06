© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Storm to bring snow to parts of Maine, New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
Mount Washington, at 6,288 feet, is the highest point in the Northeast. View from Wildcat.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The National Weather Service says parts of Maine and New Hampshire could see up to 7 inches of snow from a storm expected Thursday night into Friday. A winter storm watch was issued late Thursday through Friday afternoon. Four to 7 inches of snow were expected in parts of central and southern New Hampshire, and south-central and southwest Maine. The highest amounts are expected along the coast. The steadiest snow will be expected during the morning commute Friday before tapering off.

NH NewsSevere Weather
